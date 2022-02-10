ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 33,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,189. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 124,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

