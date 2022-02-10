Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $261.50

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.50 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 252.13 ($3.41). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 17,251 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.97. The company has a market cap of £116.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.