Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $261.50

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.50 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 252.13 ($3.41). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 17,251 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.97. The company has a market cap of £116.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.
About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
