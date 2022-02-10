Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,473. The firm has a market cap of $375.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.