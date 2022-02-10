Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.
Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,473. The firm has a market cap of $375.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
