Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.61

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and traded as low as $47.35. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

