Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.75 to $4.82 EPS.
JKHY stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.76. 78,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.