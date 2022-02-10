Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.75 to $4.82 EPS.

JKHY stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.76. 78,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

