A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 6,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $850.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $758,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

