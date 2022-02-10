SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 297,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.29. SLM has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

