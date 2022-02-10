Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as low as C$11.00. Gazit Globe shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.66.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

