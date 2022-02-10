Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.25

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $15.85. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 306,263 shares traded.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.77) to GBX 7,800 ($105.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,580.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

