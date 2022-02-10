BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.76

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.76 and traded as low as $79.29. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.61.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

