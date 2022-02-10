Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Terex has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. Terex has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,312. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

