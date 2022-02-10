MakiSwap Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $245,066.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07039289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.51 or 0.99995679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006296 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

