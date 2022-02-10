Litentry Price Reaches $1.77 on Top Exchanges (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Litentry coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00004011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $61.57 million and approximately $43.47 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00103073 BTC.

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,834,212 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

About Litentry



