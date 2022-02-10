Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $385.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the highest is $388.70 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSH traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 331,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

