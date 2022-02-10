Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

