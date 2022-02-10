Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $58.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $58.00 price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 1,538,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

