Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.190 EPS.

FWRD stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

