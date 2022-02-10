Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TRI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.22. 76,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,435. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

