InsaneCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $137,619.22 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00253693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.