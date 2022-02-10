Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.86

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 184438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.