De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.30

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.30 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.58). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.61), with a volume of 532,453 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.92. The company has a market capitalization of £232.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

