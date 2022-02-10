Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 49,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

