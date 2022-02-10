Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.19

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.19 and traded as low as $24.69. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 42,409 shares changing hands.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

