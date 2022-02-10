Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.51

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.51 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.69). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.69), with a volume of 195,397 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.47. The stock has a market cap of £190.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

