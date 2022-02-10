Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.13

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.13 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 95.66 ($1.29). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30), with a volume of 11,258 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.67.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

In other news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($15,212.98).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.