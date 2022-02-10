IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $5.10. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 19,410 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $80.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.