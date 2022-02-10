C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.22. C&F Financial shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 5,313 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $182.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 100.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

