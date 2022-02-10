Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 49,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The stock has a market cap of C$89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.
About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)
Read More
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.