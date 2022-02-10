Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 49,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.