Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.08

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.08 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57), with a volume of 304,513 shares.

ECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £125.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

In related news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,425.96).

Eckoh Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

