Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.08

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.08 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57), with a volume of 304,513 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of £125.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.92.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot purchased 50,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($30,425.96).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

