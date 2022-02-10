Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0002

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $6.87 million and $527,578.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.10 or 0.07017113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,189.87 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

