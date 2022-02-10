Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $229.04 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $229.04 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.94 or 0.99792690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00025769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00422218 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

