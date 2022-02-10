Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) vs. RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Head to Head Comparison

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Butler National and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butler National and RedBall Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 0.94 $1.43 million $0.10 7.30 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Butler National beats RedBall Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

