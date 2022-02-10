Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.73. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 429,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. FOX has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

