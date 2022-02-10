-$0.07 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Gevo also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 607,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,917. The firm has a market cap of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gevo by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gevo by 743.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 604,055 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

