Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 107,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

