GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GSK stock traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,638.20 ($22.15). 6,654,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,517.81. The stock has a market cap of £82.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

