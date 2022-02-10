Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($183.91) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($178.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

DHER stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €66.84 ($76.83). The company had a trading volume of 693,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.87. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($163.16).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

