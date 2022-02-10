Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.84. Unico American shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 529 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

