Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.08 ($18.48) and traded as high as €16.94 ($19.47). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.92 ($19.44), with a volume of 2,335,714 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.29) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

