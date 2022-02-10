Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $751.14

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 751.14 ($10.16) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($10.38). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.95), with a volume of 515,501 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 733.78 ($9.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 750.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

