Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.77. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 13,720 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.72 million and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

