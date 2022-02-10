Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.150-$24.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.92. 11,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,040. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

