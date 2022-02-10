Raymond Mikulich Buys 1,000 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71.

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.01. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$48.95 and a 1-year high of C$72.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

AIF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.39.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

