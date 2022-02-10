Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $202.65 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.52.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

