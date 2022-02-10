Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,550. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

