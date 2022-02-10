Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Diodes updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DIOD traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,182. Diodes has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diodes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Diodes worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

