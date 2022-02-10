Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SONO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 368,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. Sonos has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

