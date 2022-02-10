-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,273. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

