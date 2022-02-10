$808.01 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post $808.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.98 million and the highest is $835.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average of $300.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.